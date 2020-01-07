Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 1,841 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 584.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,679,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411,523 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 74.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,727,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,023 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 428.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,846,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,259 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 73.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,428,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Argus set a $60.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

MO stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.56. The stock had a trading volume of 295,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,319,181. The firm has a market cap of $92.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.83.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

