Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 261 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,033 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up about 1.3% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.59.

NYSE:NSC traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,797. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $148.28 and a 1 year high of $211.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.86 and a 200-day moving average of $186.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.54%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

