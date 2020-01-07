Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 3,446 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.52.

XOM stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.29. The stock had a trading volume of 17,321,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,732,025. The firm has a market cap of $297.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

