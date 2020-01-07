Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 475 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth $34,000. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,081,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The stock has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $124,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,333.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,744.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,102,254 shares of company stock worth $132,226,126. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

