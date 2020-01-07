Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 499 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,470,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,257. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.43 and its 200-day moving average is $153.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $128.81 and a 52 week high of $164.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

