Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 981 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000.

TMP stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,133. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $71.54 and a one year high of $91.99.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $72.69 million for the quarter.

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

