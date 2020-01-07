Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,574.90

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,574.90 and last traded at $1,559.28, with a volume of 2131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,550.50.

CABO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,339.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,519.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,327.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.25 by $0.43. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.70 EPS. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc will post 31.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 668 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.79, for a total value of $854,899.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,271.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 228 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,509.50, for a total value of $344,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,701.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,353. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,967,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cable One by 1,218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,309,000 after buying an additional 97,317 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,997,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 524.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,906,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Cable One by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,190,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

