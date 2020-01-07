Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Microelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.60.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

Shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock opened at $141.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.32. Cabot Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $160.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $278.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.90 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.78%. Analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $1,356,353.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $958,713.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.