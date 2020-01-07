Cache Exploration (CVE:CAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Cache Exploration Inc. (CVE:CAY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 4000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $623,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.36.

About Cache Exploration (CVE:CAY)

Cache Exploration Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal property is the Kiyuk Lake gold property that consists of 70 mineral claims covering an area of 590 square kilometers located in Nunavut. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

