Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of CMCL stock opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. Caledonia Mining has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corp. Plc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mines. It operates through the following geographic segments: Zimbabwe, and South Africa. The Zimbabwe segment comprises Caledonia Holdings Zimbabwe Limited and subsidiaries. The South Africa segment comprise a gold mine, that is on care and maintenance, as well as sales made by Caledonia Mining South Africa Proprietary Limited to the Blanket Mine.

