Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calithera Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.23.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. Equities research analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calithera Biosciences news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 1,598,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $4,157,340.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 191,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $750,540.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,404,157 shares of company stock valued at $13,700,668. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Calithera Biosciences by 12.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $392,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Calithera Biosciences by 43.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 22,298 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 10.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 67,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

