Callisto Network Trading Up 22.5% Over Last Week (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, OOOBTC and Exrates. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $83,980.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $141.81 or 0.01798150 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00060753 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,303,212,264 coins and its circulating supply is 2,256,817,585 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, OOOBTC, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

