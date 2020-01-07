Canaccord Genuity Lowers McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) to Sell

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 134 ($1.76) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 133 ($1.75). Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MCS. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.58) price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target (down from GBX 130 ($1.71)) on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 140.67 ($1.85).

LON MCS opened at GBX 147.80 ($1.94) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.02 million and a P/E ratio of 19.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 143.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 142.09. McCarthy & Stone has a 12 month low of GBX 121.40 ($1.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 159.90 ($2.10). The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

In other McCarthy & Stone news, insider Gill Barr bought 7,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £9,944.10 ($13,080.90).

McCarthy & Stone Company Profile

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

