Canaccord Genuity Raises MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Price Target to GBX 920

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 920 ($12.10) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.77% from the company’s previous close.

GLE has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on MJ Gleeson from GBX 745 ($9.80) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on MJ Gleeson from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 869.80 ($11.44).

LON GLE opened at GBX 956 ($12.58) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $558.62 million and a PE ratio of 15.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 868.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 821.22. MJ Gleeson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 610 ($8.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 964.24 ($12.68).

In other news, insider Stefan Allanson sold 13,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 939 ($12.35), for a total value of £125,807.22 ($165,492.27).

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

