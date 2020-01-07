Canadian Spirit Resources (OTCMKTS:CSPUF) Trading Up 18.3%

Shares of Canadian Spirit Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSPUF) were up 18.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 9,200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 12,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

About Canadian Spirit Resources (OTCMKTS:CSPUF)

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek/Altares area of northeastern British Columbia.

