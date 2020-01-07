CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) Shares Gap Up to $1.19

Shares of CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.23, but opened at $1.19. CannTrust shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 155,168 shares.

CTST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $2.00 price target on CannTrust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $168.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTST. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CannTrust during the second quarter valued at about $44,447,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CannTrust by 17.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 184,341 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CannTrust during the second quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of CannTrust by 84.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 105,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of CannTrust by 12.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 17,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

