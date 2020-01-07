CannTrust (TSE:TRST) Stock Price Down 5.2%

CannTrust Holdings Inc (TSE:TRST) shares traded down 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.45, 392,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 924,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on CannTrust from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get CannTrust alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.39. The firm has a market cap of $217.42 million and a P/E ratio of -12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

CannTrust Company Profile (TSE:TRST)

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CannTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannTrust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.