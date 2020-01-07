Capital One Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.40 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

VNOM has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

VNOM stock opened at $26.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.51. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 14.44 and a current ratio of 14.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 165,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. 39.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $62,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

