Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $26.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CTRE. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

CTRE stock opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Caretrust REIT has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Caretrust REIT’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caretrust REIT will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,664,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 13.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,976,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,946,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,653,000 after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 295.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,284,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,922,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,710,000 after purchasing an additional 109,856 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

