CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert Sells 36,016 Shares of Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $1,298,016.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,293,158 shares in the company, valued at $82,645,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $1,341,596.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $1,343,396.80.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,414,348.32.

On Monday, December 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $1,409,306.08.

On Friday, November 15th, Langley Steinert sold 23,945 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $941,756.85.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $1,367,887.68.

On Monday, November 11th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $1,368,968.16.

On Thursday, November 7th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $1,338,354.56.

On Thursday, October 10th, Langley Steinert sold 78,272 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $2,295,717.76.

CARG opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.86, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.88. CarGurus Inc has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $45.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,585,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,687,000 after acquiring an additional 512,647 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $998,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

