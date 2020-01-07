CARLSBERG AS/S to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research note issued on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CARLSBERG AS/S’s FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

CABGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

CABGY opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average is $28.66. CARLSBERG AS/S has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $30.43. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.83.

CARLSBERG AS/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

