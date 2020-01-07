carVertical Hits Market Cap of $1.26 Million (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, carVertical has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One carVertical token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. carVertical has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $136,636.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00186275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.41 or 0.01411905 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00025860 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00121197 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical launched on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX.

