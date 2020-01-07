Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Down 11.3%

Shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) were down 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $7.65, approximately 9,644,027 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 8,446,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAVA shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $166.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. As a group, analysts predict that Cassava Sciences Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 76,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $141,754.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 238,835 shares in the company, valued at $444,233.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Remi Barbier purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $40,300.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 194,111 shares of company stock valued at $749,307. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cassava Sciences stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Cassava Sciences worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

