Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 34,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 25,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAT traded down $1.85 on Tuesday, reaching $146.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,255. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,041 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

