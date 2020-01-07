Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America set a $7.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

CDEV opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.03. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $14.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $229.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,182.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,404.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 190,500 shares of company stock valued at $642,680 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111,977 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 95,692 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 22,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 32,750 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.