Centric Brands Inc (NASDAQ:CTRC) Stake Raised by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centric Brands Inc (NASDAQ:CTRC) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 0.17% of Centric Brands worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centric Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centric Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centric Brands by 46.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centric Brands by 10,489.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 741,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centric Brands by 10.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 64,101 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTRC opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74. Centric Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

Centric Brands (NASDAQ:CTRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $712.43 million for the quarter. Centric Brands had a negative net margin of 12.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,914.93%.

Centric Brands Company Profile

Centric Brands Inc designs, produces, manages, and builds kid's wear, and women's and men's accessories and apparel, and distributes its products across various retail and digital channels in North America and international markets. The company also licenses approximately 100 brands across its core product categories, including kid's, women's, and men's accessories and apparel.

