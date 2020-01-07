CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €107.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) received a €107.00 ($124.42) price objective from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €98.80 ($114.88).

ETR CWC opened at €106.20 ($123.49) on Tuesday. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €61.50 ($71.51) and a 1 year high of €107.00 ($124.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $772.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €100.80 and a 200-day moving average price of €87.92.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA Company Profile

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online-Print. The company develops, produces, and supplies photos, photo books, and photo gifts under the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, CEWE CALENDARS, CEWE CARDS, and CEWE WALL ART brands through Internet, retailers, and CEWE PHOTOSTATIONS.

