CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) is Henry James International Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Henry James International Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. CGI makes up 3.4% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $8,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in CGI by 182.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GIB traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $84.36. 11,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,504. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.53. CGI Inc has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CGI Inc will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $110.00 price objective on CGI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Desjardins raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

