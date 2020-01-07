Chad Summe Sells 10,000 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Stock

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) COO Chad Summe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $97,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:QUOT opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $859.64 million, a P/E ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 0.08. Quotient Technology Inc has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Quotient Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. First Analysis upgraded Quotient Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quotient Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 228,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 174,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,844,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 69,840 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 20,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

