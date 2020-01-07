Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.42.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSBR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Champions Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Champions Oncology in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Champions Oncology in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.25 price target for the company.

Get Champions Oncology alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 78,250 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,082,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 134,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Champions Oncology stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 15,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,257. The firm has a market cap of $93.78 million, a P/E ratio of 792.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Champions Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.50.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Champions Oncology will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Champions Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champions Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.