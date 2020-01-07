ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Rating Reiterated by First Analysis

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at First Analysis in a research note issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. First Analysis’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s current price.

ECOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ChannelAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM opened at $9.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $253.09 million, a P/E ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. ChannelAdvisor has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $13.83.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. ChannelAdvisor had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $31.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 537,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 35,274 shares of company stock valued at $318,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altai Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,464,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after purchasing an additional 768,145 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 230,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 150,531 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,844,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 145,212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,404,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 115,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $832,000. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

