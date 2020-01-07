Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.35) Per Share

Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) – Equities researchers at Dougherty & Co issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Check Cap in a report released on Wednesday, January 1st. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($1.35) for the year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHEK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Check Cap in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Check Cap in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $1.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. Check Cap has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check Cap stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 19.16% of Check Cap worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Check Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

