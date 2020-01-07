Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) Holdings Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,598 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Cheetah Mobile worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cheetah Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Cheetah Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.17.

Shares of CMCM opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. Cheetah Mobile Inc has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $527.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.78.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheetah Mobile Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

