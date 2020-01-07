Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) CMO Esther Lem Sells 41,607 Shares of Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) CMO Esther Lem sold 41,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $1,602,701.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Esther Lem also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chegg alerts:

On Monday, December 2nd, Esther Lem sold 50,000 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $1,909,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Esther Lem sold 50,000 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $1,720,000.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Esther Lem sold 50,000 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. Chegg Inc has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 127.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.04 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 3,216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after acquiring an additional 456,342 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chegg by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,921,000 after purchasing an additional 44,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth $625,000.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chegg in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.