CIBC Increases Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target to C$59.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its target price raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ENGH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$47.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

ENGH stock traded up C$0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$51.75. The company had a trading volume of 143,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,632. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 40.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$45.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.68. Enghouse Systems has a 12 month low of C$30.97 and a 12 month high of C$52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

