Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average on Insider Selling

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.31 and traded as high as $42.06. Ciena shares last traded at $41.60, with a volume of 67,306 shares.

Specifically, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $69,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,262 shares of company stock valued at $5,589,940. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners set a $51.00 price target on Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Dougherty & Co boosted their price target on Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.28 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ciena by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ciena by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,965,000 after purchasing an additional 215,427 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Ciena by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Ciena by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 128,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,983,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

