Cineworld Group’s (CINE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CINE has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 325 ($4.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target (down from GBX 400 ($5.26)) on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 445 ($5.85) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cineworld Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 305.45 ($4.02).

LON CINE opened at GBX 220.10 ($2.90) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 212.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 229.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99. Cineworld Group has a 1-year low of GBX 188.40 ($2.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 322.30 ($4.24).

In other Cineworld Group news, insider Alicja Kornasiewicz acquired 43,000 shares of Cineworld Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 227 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £97,610 ($128,400.42). Also, insider Helen A. Weir acquired 4,127 shares of Cineworld Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 229 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,450.83 ($12,432.03).

Cineworld Group Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

