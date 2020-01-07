Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,650,000 after buying an additional 45,351,980 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after buying an additional 10,621,798 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $444,882,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after buying an additional 2,496,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $777,992,000 after buying an additional 1,836,457 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $47.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,309,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,165,420. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $202.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $891,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

