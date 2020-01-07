Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.6% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,642,650,000 after buying an additional 45,351,980 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after buying an additional 10,621,798 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $444,882,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after buying an additional 2,496,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $777,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,242,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,165,420. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $202.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.