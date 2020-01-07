CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Receives $59.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CIT Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CIT Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

CIT Group stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. CIT Group has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $54.02.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.02 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CIT Group will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Harnisch bought 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $115,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 48,600 shares of company stock worth $1,215,000. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 11.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,351,000 after purchasing an additional 117,674 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 841.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,463,000 after purchasing an additional 909,510 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 766,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after purchasing an additional 64,187 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 52.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 700,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,300,000 after purchasing an additional 241,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

