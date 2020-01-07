Citigroup Raises Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$2.20

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from C$1.80 to C$2.20 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.65.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,597. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$1.32 and a 1 year high of C$4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.91, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $532.04 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.77.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$375.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$381.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.