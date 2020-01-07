Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Director Sells $23,551.41 in Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $23,551.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,259.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Peter John Sacripanti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Peter John Sacripanti sold 213 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $23,958.24.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Peter John Sacripanti sold 637 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $72,770.88.

CTXS opened at $113.01 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $114.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 97.57%. The business had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 828.4% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,655,346 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $162,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,356,603 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,016,398,000 after acquiring an additional 754,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,505,680 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,423,588,000 after acquiring an additional 636,123 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 18.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,583,145 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $253,509,000 after acquiring an additional 406,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,234,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTXS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays set a $107.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

