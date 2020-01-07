City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th.

City Office REIT has a dividend payout ratio of -552.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect City Office REIT to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.0%.

NYSE CIO opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $730.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of City Office REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. City Office REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

