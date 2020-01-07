Clams (CLAM) Reaches Market Cap of $2.38 Million

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last week, Clams has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Clams coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00007711 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Bitsane and Poloniex. Clams has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00021573 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00011477 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007334 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005384 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008233 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000271 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Clams Profile

CLAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,562,524 coins and its circulating supply is 3,935,798 coins. Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, YoBit, Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

