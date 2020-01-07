Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $524.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $74.43 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 655.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 10,502.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 74.1% during the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 23,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

