Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CWEN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Clearway Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clearway Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

CWEN stock opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.35). Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 502.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 173,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 144,800 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,456,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,220,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $810,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $865,000. Institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

