Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Receives $152.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.17.

Several analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $153.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.39. Clorox has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $166.90.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Clorox by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Clorox by 102.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 165,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,187,000 after purchasing an additional 83,986 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 33.9% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 1,475.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 285,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,386,000 after purchasing an additional 267,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 361.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50,445 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

