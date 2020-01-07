CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2,335.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 66,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,959,000 after buying an additional 63,339 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $205.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $161.05 and a 1-year high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

In other CME Group news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total value of $59,706.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,372.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

