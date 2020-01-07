Coeur Mining Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 21,430 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 855% compared to the average volume of 2,243 call options.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $6.25 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.30 price target (down from $7.10) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Coeur Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

NYSE CDE opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -693.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.41 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

