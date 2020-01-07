Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich Sells 9,890 Shares

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $605,169.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $60.33. 183,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,079. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day moving average is $62.56. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $74.85.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% during the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.